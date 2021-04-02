Mendieta sees in Haaland and Mbappé the new Cristiano and Messi

03/15/2021

Gaizka mendieta, former midfielder of FC Barcelona and Valencia, among others, aimed at the Norwegian Erling haaland and to french Kylian Mbappé, respectively of Borussia Dortmund and PSG, as the successors of the best footballers on the planet in the last decade: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Certainly, they are,” said the Basque at a virtual press conference organized by LaLiga in Egypt., in which he showed his admiration for the Norwegian Haaland, 20, and the French Mbappé, 22, both coveted by the big clubs in Europe.

“These two are another example that when Ronaldo and Messi stop playing there will be other talents for us, those of us who love football; there will always be new players appearing”said the 46-year-old former soccer player.

After going to the quarterfinals of the Champions League by Dortmund and PSG, after great performances by Haaland and Mbappé, both players are trading even higher, but Mendieta remembers that this is not the only time they are running as the greats European stars: “They have played well for many years.”

Mendieta in a LaLiga act

Messi’s Barcelona was struck down by Mbappé’s PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s dedication did not prevent Juventus Turin against Porto from leaving the tournament in the same phase, and on the same night in that Haaland led Dortmund against Sevilla to the next round.

For the first time in ten years, the Champions are orphaned by Messi and CR7 in the second round, something that some point to as the beginning of the end of an entire footballing era.

But Mendieta, who also praised the young Barça players Ansu Fati and Pedri, as well as the Real Madrid player Vinicius, is clear: “Replacing certain players is impossible”.