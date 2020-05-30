The key is in a hormone, according to a study at the University of Swansea in Wales

A study from the University of Swansea in Wales, revealed that males with long ring fingers would have a lower risk of dying from coronavirus and of developing severe symptoms after contracting the disease.

According to the research results, published in the journal Early Human Development, the length of the ring fingers is related to the amount of testosterone that men in the uterus are exposed to.

According to the experts’ finding, the longer the finger, the greater the hormonal exposure that protects against complications of the disease by increasing the concentration of the enzyme ACE-2 in the body.

Although, on the one hand, the coronavirus is considered to enter the body and cause infection through these receptors, high levels of them can protect against lung damage caused by the disease. COVID-19.

A report by RT News this week details that researchers analyzed data from 200,000 people in 41 countries and measured ring fingers relative to their index fingers.

Scientists divided the length in millimeters of the index finger by the length of the ring finger of the right hand. Scholars found that the country with the lowest proportion of male right-hand digits was Malaysia, at 0.976; while Bulgaria had the highest proportion with 0.99.

The smaller the ratio between both fingers, the ring finger is longer, as in Malaysia, Russia and Mexico. In these countries, the COVID-19 mortality rate is lower, the study suggests.

The United Kingdom, Spain and Bulgaria, where the highest mortality rate has been recorded, are among the countries where men have the shortest ring finger.

However, experts who were not involved in the study cautioned that more research is needed to confirm the link between COVID-19 and the hormone.

