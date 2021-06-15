Men Under 30 Most Vulnerable to Heart Inflammation After COVID Vaccination

Apparently, the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination against the coronavirus reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, are more than initially thought, and Men under 30 appear to be more vulnerable to heart inflammation after getting vaccinated against COVID.

The doctor Tom shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Office of Safety Immunization, reported that 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been confirmed in people under 30 years of age, especially after receiving the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, like the one from Pfizer.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart while pericarditis is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart muscle.. Both conditions share symptoms and are part of a reaction of the immune system in response to an infection or some external triggering agent.

Last May the CDC reported that there were “relatively few reports of myocarditis” that occurred after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, and that they were under investigation. Yes OK a link between the administration of vaccines and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis has not been confirmed, Dr. Shimabukuro reported that these cases have occurred more frequently in males under the age of 30, especially adolescents.

According to the CDC of the more than 220 patients recovering from these conditions, 80% improved without the need for medical intervention, so most cases are usually mild.

Warning signs

The CDC ensures on its website that, despite these reports, it is recommended that all people over 12 years of age get vaccinated as soon as possible. “The known and potential benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis. In addition, most of the patients with myocarditis and pericarditis who received care responded well to medications and rest and felt better quickly, ”they note.

They further warn that symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis usually occur during the week after COVID-19 vaccination and they can be:

Chest pain Difficulty breathing Feeling of racing or pounding heart.

In case of these indications it is necessary seek medical attention and report the incident to the adverse reaction reporting system to vaccines (VAERS) from the United States government.