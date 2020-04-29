The study finds that men and women are equally likely to contract the virus, but that men are significantly more likely to suffer the severe effects of the disease and die.

EFE –

The mortality rate of mens by COVID-19 is more than double that of womenHowever, according to a study carried out in China, it is found that both genders have the same probabilities of contracting the coronavirus.

This is the main conclusion of a study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, which analyzes the differences between patients mens and patients women, and concludes that older men may need additional care and faster access to ICUs.

The work finds that the mens and the women have the same chances of getting the virusbut that mens are significantly more likely to suffer the severe effects of the disease and to To die.

To reach their conclusions, the researchers, from the Tongren Hospital in Beijing (China), analyzed a data set of 43 patients from COVID-19 that they themselves had processed and data of 1,056 people that are publicly available; in addition, they also included figures for 524 SARS patients from 2003 (the two coronavirus that are behind these diseases are similar).

“In early January we noticed that the number of mens who died from COVID-19 seemed to be greater than the number of women“says Jin-Kui Yang of the aforementioned Beijing hospital.

So, he relates, they asked the question of whether mens are more likely to contract or To die because of the disease.

Among the patients, the researchers confirmed that older people and those with specific underlying conditions tended to have more severe disease and were more likely to To die.

However, the age and number of mens and women infected were similar but the mens they tended to suffer from a more serious illness.

From the data of patients with COVID-19 examined, more than 70 percent of those who died were mens, which means – Yang points out – that males have a mortality rate almost 2.5 times higher than women.

“And the interesting thing is that being a man is a significant risk factor for having a more serious illness, regardless of age.”

In the 2003 SARS dataset, scientists found a similar trend, with a significantly higher death rate among mens.

Both in SARS and COVID-19, the virus It is able to enter the human cell thanks to a protein that binds to another, called ACE2. This is found in our cells and the work also examines it.

Thus, according to this study, ACE2 levels tend to be higher in mens and in patients with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, all of them with worse results.

Despite these findings, Yang and colleagues indicate that further research is necessary to determine why mens with COVID-19 they tend to have worse results.