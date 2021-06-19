Memphis was announced by Barcelona

Come free

FC Barcelona made the announcement of the signing of Memphis Depay official. The footballer originally from the Netherlands arrives at the culé entity after concluding his contract with Olympique de Lyon.

Through a statement on its website, the Blaugrana entity made the official announcement of its fourth signing in this summer market after the additions of Eric García, Sergio Agüero and Emerson Royal. Memphis comes with a 2-year contract.

The 27-year-old Memphis will wear his fourth professional jersey since his 2011 debut for PSV Eindhoven. His good performances both with the rojiblanco team and with the national team led him to Manchester United, a team where he could not consolidate and ended up leaving after 2 years.

By signing with Olympique de Lyon, Memphis recovered the high level shown at the beginning of his career, in total with the French team he scored a total of 76 goals in 178 games played and was recognized in 2020 as the best footballer of the year in the League 1.

Now he will have a new opportunity to show all his talent, in a Barcelona that is forced to regain its place in the elite of world football.

@Memphis

#MemphisCuler – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 19, 2021

