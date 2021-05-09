Memphis Grizzlies win 99-109 against Toronto Raptors

05/09/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Memphis Grizzlies defeated as a visitor Toronto raptors by 99-109 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Washington Wizards by 129-131, so after the match they added a total of four consecutive defeats. For their part, visitors also lost at home with Detroit Pistons by 111-97. For now Memphis Grizzlies would be left out of the Play-off positions with 34 games won out of 67 played, while Toronto raptorsAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 27 games won out of 68 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the result was very even between both contenders, in fact, the Toronto Raptors players came to win by zero points (26-26) and the visitors by 10 (9-19) and ended with a 26-26. Later, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 20-21. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 46-47 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter again there were alternations in the light, until in the end the visiting team ended up distancing itself and ended with a partial result 26-34 (and a 72-81 overall). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of Memphis Grizzlies They widened their difference again, in fact, they got a partial 11-1 and got to be leading by 12 points (97-109) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27-28. After all this, the clash ended with a 99-109 result in favor of the visiting team.

Along with all this, the players who stood out the most from Memphis Grizzlies They were Jonas Valanciunas Y Jaren Jackson Jr., who got 18 points, one assist and 21 rebounds and 20 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Gary Trent Jr. Y Pascal Siakam, with 18 points, one assist and six rebounds and 18 points, four assists and three rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Memphis Grizzlies will be against New Orleans Pelicans in the Fedexforumwhile the next rival of Toronto raptors will be LA Clippers, with which he will play in the Amalie Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.