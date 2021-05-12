Memphis Grizzlies win 133-104 over Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies won at home against Dallas mavericks by 133-104 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Memphis Grizzlies players managed to win at home against New Orleans Pelicans 115-110, so after the game they accumulated four consecutive wins, while the Dallas Mavericks also defeated away from home Cleveland Cavaliers by 97-124. For the moment Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the Play-offs with 36 victories in 69 games played. For its part, Dallas mavericks continues in Play-off positions with 40 games won out of 69 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 11-2 during the quarter until finishing with a 28-27. Later, the second quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 32-30. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 60-57 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of Memphis Grizzlies They increased their difference again, in fact, they got a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and had a maximum difference of 16 points (96-80) and ended with a partial result of 36-25 and 96-82 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 partial and marked the maximum difference (29 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 37 -22. After all this, the players closed the match with a result of 133-104 in favor of Memphis Grizzlies.

During the match, Memphis Grizzlies took the victory thanks to 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds from JA Morant and the 22 points, two assists and two rebounds of Dillon brooks. The 19 points, two assists and five rebounds of Tim Hardaway Jr. and the 16 points, an assist and eight rebounds of Willie Cauley-Stein they were not enough for Dallas mavericks could win the game.

After winning the match, the next clash of Memphis Grizzlies will be against Sacramento Kings in the Fedexforum. For its part, the next game of Dallas mavericks will be against New Orleans Pelicans in the American Airlines Center. Check the full NBA schedule.