Memphis Grizzlies win 120-108 over Minnesota Timberwolves

04/03/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

Memphis Grizzlies won at home Minnesota Timberwolves by 120-108 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Memphis Grizzlies players suffered a loss at home against Utah Jazz by 107-111. For their part, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat at home New York Knicks by 102-101. For now Memphis Grizzlies would be left out of the Play-off positions with 23 games won out of 46 played, while Minnesota Timberwolves it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 12 games won out of 49 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were alternations in the electronic, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 10-2 during the quarter until finishing with a 30-28. After this, during the second quarter Memphis Grizzlies He managed to maintain his difference on the scoreboard and concluded with a partial result of 38-38. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 68-66 points before the break.

The third quarter again had several changes of leader in the light, until in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and ended with a partial result 24-18 (and a 92-84 total). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team again distanced themselves, in fact, they achieved a 14-2 run and increased the difference to a maximum of 25 points (115-90) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-24. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 120-108 in favor of the local team.

During the match, they highlighted Jonas Valanciunas and Grayson allen for their contributions to the team, after getting 19 points and 11 rebounds and 15 points, one assist and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, with 30 points, two assists and 16 rebounds and 22 points, six assists and three rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, the next clash of Memphis Grizzlies will be against Philadelphia 76ers in it Wells Fargo Center. For its part, the next meeting of Minnesota Timberwolves will be against Philadelphia 76ers in it Wells Fargo Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.