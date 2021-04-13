Memphis Grizzlies win 101-90 over Chicago Bulls

04/13/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Memphis Grizzlies took the victory at home against Chicago Bulls by 101-90 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Indiana Pacers by 125-132, while the visitors also lost away from home with Minnesota Timberwolves by 121-117, so after the match they accumulated four defeats in a row. For now Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 27 games won out of 52 played. For its part, Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-offs with 22 victories in 53 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 10-0 run during the quarter to finish with a 22-22. Later, the second quarter again featured the two teams, with various movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 26-25. After this, the teams came to rest with a 48-47 in the light.

During the third quarter there was a comeback from the visiting team, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and had a maximum difference of eight points (64-72) until concluding with a partial result of 22-27 and a total of 70-74. Finally, the last quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 31-16. Finally, the players closed the match email with a score of 101-90 in favor of Memphis Grizzlies.

During the match, the actions of Jonas Valanciunas Y Dillon brooks, who had 26 points, two assists and 14 rebounds and 17 points, two assists and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Zach Lavine Y Nikola Vucevic for their interventions in the game, with 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds and 17 points, one assist and 10 rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies will play against Dallas mavericks in the Fedexforum. For its part, the next meeting of Chicago Bulls will be against Orlando Magic in the United Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.