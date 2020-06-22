Memphis Grizzlies signed the player Anthony Tolliver in the past month of March through a 10-day contract. However, the indefinite suspension of the NBA season left that contract in the air, like those of the rest of the players who were in the same conditions. These 10-day contracts will all expire on June 23, so the players will be free.

As reported by Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Grizzlies will re-sign Tolliver in a contract that lasts until the end of the season to be played at the Disney World complex in Orlando.