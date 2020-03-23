Memphis Grizzlies – Orlando Magic: NBA game result, summary and live statistics

Orlando Magic won as a visitor to Memphis Grizzlies by 115-120 in a new NBA matchday. On the previous day, the locals managed to win at home against Atlanta Hawks by 118-101. For their part, the visitors also beat at home Houston rockets 106-126, so after this result they add a total of four consecutive victories. Orlando MagicWith this result, it is consolidated in Play-off positions with 30 games won out of 65 played, while Memphis Grizzlies, after the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 32 wins in 65 games played. Follow the NBA classification after the match.

03/11/2020

Act at 03:43

CET

SPORT.es

During the first quarter the local team was the main protagonist, in fact, they got a partial during this quarter 14-2 and went on to win by 16 points (29-13) until finishing with a result of 35-27. Then during the second quarter Memphis Grizzlies He distanced himself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team got another 10-2 set and increased the difference to a maximum of 15 points (57-42) during the fourth, which ended with a partial result of 28-23. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 63-50 points before the break.

During the third quarter, he reduced the differences in the scoreboard Orlando Magic and concluded with a partial result of 23-35 and a total of 86-85. Finally, in the last quarter there was an comeback by Orlando Magic, in fact, he got a partial 10-2 and had a maximum difference of 10 points (100-110) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 29-35. After all this, the match ended with a result of 115-120 for the visiting team players.

Much of the victory of Orlando Magic was cemented from 19 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds of Nikola Vucevic and the 24 points, one assist and two rebounds of Terrence Ross. The 27 points and 16 rebounds of Jonas Valanciunas and the 21 points and an assist of Dillon Brooks were not enough for Memphis Grizzlies could win the match.

In the next NBA clash Memphis Grizzlies will face Portland Trail Blazers in the Fashion Center. For his part, the next rival of Orlando Magic will be Chicago Bulls, with which he will play in the Amway Center. Check the full NBA schedule.