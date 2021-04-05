Memphis Grizzlies manages to beat Philadelphia 76ers (100-116)

04/05/2021 at 3:50 AM CEST

Memphis Grizzlies beat home Philadelphia 76ers by 100-116 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home Minnesota Timberwolves by 122-113, while the visitors also won at home against Minnesota Timberwolves by 120-108 and after this result they accumulate a streak of four victories in their last five games. For now Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 24 games won out of 47 played. For its part, Philadelphia 76ersAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 34 victories in 50 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 22-29. Later, in the second quarter, the visitors managed to distance themselves in the light and came to win by 13 points (25-38) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 20-23. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 42-52 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to distance itself again in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 14-2 and came to win by 28 points (69-97) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 29-45 and a 71-97 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the locals cut distances, in fact, they got a 14-2 run, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a 29-19 run. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 100-116 in favor of Memphis Grizzlies.

Along with all this, the players who stood out the most from Memphis Grizzlies They were Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon brooks, who got 16 points, one assist and 12 rebounds and 17 points, three assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Tobias Harris and Dwight howard, with 21 points, three assists and eight rebounds and nine points, three assists and 12 rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Memphis Grizzlies will be against Miami Heat in it American Airlines Arena, while the next rival of Philadelphia 76ers be Boston Celtics, with which he will face in the Td garden. Check the full NBA schedule.