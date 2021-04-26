Memphis Grizzlies defeats Portland Trail Blazers (113-120)

04/26/2021 at 01:20 CEST

Memphis Grizzlies was imposed on Portland Trail Blazers away by 113-120 in a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Portland Trail Blazers players lost at home against Memphis Grizzlies by 128-130, so after the game they added a total of six consecutive defeats. For their part, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated away from home Portland Trail Blazers 128-130, completing a three-game winning streak in the last five games. Memphis Grizzlies, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 31 victories in 59 games played, while Portland Trail BlazersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off for the moment with 32 games won out of 60 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Memphis Grizzlies was the main leader in the pavilion, in fact, the team got a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and reached a difference of eight points (2-10) and finished with a 20-23. After this, in the second quarter Memphis Grizzlies managed to distance himself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved another 10-2 partial during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 14 points (44-58) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27- 35. After this, the teams reached the break with a 47-58 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to distance itself again in the light, had a maximum difference of 16 points (55-71) and concluded with a partial result of 31-32 and a total of 78-90. Finally, during the last quarter the local team players reduced distances again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial of 14-2, although it was not enough to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 35 -30. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 113-120 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, Memphis Grizzlies won the victory thanks to 28 points, three assists and eight rebounds from JA Morant and the 21 points, two assists and 10 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. The 16 points, five assists and 19 rebounds of Jusuf Nurkic and the 27 points, three assists and two rebounds of Cj Mccollum they were not enough for Portland Trail Blazers won the match.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Memphis Grizzlies will be against Denver nuggets in the Ball Arena, while in the next meeting, Portland Trail Blazers you will see the faces with Indiana Pacers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Check the full NBA schedule.