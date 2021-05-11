Memphis Grizzlies defeat New Orleans Pelicans (115-110)

05/11/2021 at 05:21 CEST

Memphis Grizzlies was imposed as a local New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Memphis Grizzlies players achieved the victory at home against Toronto raptors 99-109, completing a four-game win streak in their last five games, while the New Orleans Pelicans also defeated away from home. Charlotte hornets by 110-112. Memphis GrizzliesAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 35 games won out of 68 played. For its part, New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the Play-offs with 31 games won out of 69 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 11-2 during the quarter to conclude with a 36-31. Later, in the second quarter the local team increased their difference, in fact, the team achieved another 10-1 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 14 points (71-57) during the quarter, which ended with a result partial of 35-28. After this, the players came to rest with a 71-59 in the light.

During the third quarter there was a comeback by the local players, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-1 and reached a difference of eight points (78-86) until it ended with a partial result of 15-29 (and an 86-88 overall). Finally, during the last quarter there was a comeback by the local team, the difference increased to a maximum of nine points (106-97), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-22. After all this, the match concluded with a final result of 115-110 for the locals.

During the meeting, the actions of Jonas Valanciunas Y Dillon brooks, who got 20 points, two assists and 11 rebounds and 23 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Nickeil Alexander-Walker Y Willy Hernangomez, with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds and 15 points, four assists and eight rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA clash Memphis Grizzlies will face Dallas mavericks in the Fedexforum, while in the next meeting, New Orleans Pelicans will play against Dallas mavericks in the American Airlines Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.