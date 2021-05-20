Memphis Grizzlies continue their fight for a playoff berth after beating San Antonio Spurs (100-96)

05/20/2021 at 4:50 AM CEST

Memphis Grizzlies managed to win in the Fedexforum from Memphis (United States) to San antonio spurs by 100-96 in the first round of the NBA Play-in that decides the last classified to the final series. After this match, Memphis Grizzlies he will have only one game ahead of him to get the last place.

The first quarter had the local team as the protagonist and dominator, in fact, they got a 23-2 run and had a maximum difference of 21 points (27-6) until they finished with 38-19. Then, in the second quarter, the visitors cut distances, in fact, they got a 17-0 run in this quarter, which ended with a 18-30 run. After this, the rivals reached the break with a 56-49 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the players of Memphis Grizzlies they managed to maintain their difference in the electronic and the quarter ended with a partial result of 16-16 and a total of 72-65. Finally, the last quarter featured both teams, with movements on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-31. Finally, the match concluded with a score of 100-96 for the local team players.

During the match they highlighted Jonas Valanciunas Y Dillon brooks for their participation in the game, after getting 23 points, one assist and 23 rebounds and 24 points, three assists and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Dejounte murray Y Rudy Gay, with 10 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds and 20 points, one assist and seven rebounds respectively.