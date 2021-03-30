Memphis Grizzlies clinch 110-120 win over Houston Rockets

Mar 30, 2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Memphis Grizzlies managed to win Houston Rockets away from home by 110-120 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Houston Rockets players managed to win at home against Minnesota Timberwolves by 107-129, while the Memphis Grizzlies lost away from home with Utah Jazz by 126-110. Memphis GrizzliesAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 22 games won out of 44 played. For its part, Houston RocketsAfter the game, they would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 13 victories in 46 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 15-0 run during the quarter to finish with a result of 27-23. Subsequently, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial score of 30-34. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 57-57 points before the break.

The third quarter also featured the two contestants, with alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 34-33 and a 91-90 total. Finally, the last quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard until the visiting team managed to close the quarter with a 19-30 partial result. After all this, the clash ended with a score of 110-120 in favor of Memphis Grizzlies.

During the match they highlighted Jonas Valanciunas and De’Anthony Melton for their participation in the match, after getting 30 points, one assist and 15 rebounds and 23 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Kelly Olynyk and Jae’Sean Tate for his actions in the game, with 25 points, two assists and nine rebounds and 24 points, one assist and seven rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Houston Rockets will face Brooklyn nets in it Barclays Center. For its part, Memphis Grizzlies will seek victory against Utah Jazz in it Fedexforum. Check the full NBA schedule.