Memphis Grizzlies claim 128-130 victory over Portland Trail Blazers

04/24/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Memphis Grizzlies managed to win Portland Trail Blazers away by 128-130 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, Portland Trail Blazers players were defeated at home to Denver nuggets 105-106, so after the game they completed a streak of five straight losses. For their part, the Memphis Grizzlies also lost away from home with LA Clippers by 117-105. Memphis Grizzlies, after the game, it remains for the moment out of the play-off positions with 30 victories in 58 games played, while Portland Trail Blazers it remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 32 victories in 59 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had as protagonist and dominator Memphis Grizzlies, increased the difference to a maximum of eight points (18-26) to finish with 23-28. After this, during the second quarter the players of Memphis Grizzlies they managed to distance themselves in the light and came to win by nine points (32-41) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 33-34. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 56-62 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter featured both contestants, with alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 43-38 and a 99-100 overall result. Finally, the last quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-30. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 128-130 in favor of Memphis Grizzlies.

During the meeting they highlighted JA Morant Y Dillon brooks for his contributions to the team, after getting 33 points, 13 assists and five rebounds and 25 points, three assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Jusuf Nurkic Y Cj Mccollum for his actions during the game, with 26 points, five assists and 17 rebounds and 22 points, seven assists and nine rebounds respectively.

At the next meeting of Portland Trail Blazers your rival will be again Memphis Grizzlies, who will play in the Fashion Center, while Memphis Grizzlies will face Portland Trail Blazers in the Fashion Center. Check the full NBA schedule.