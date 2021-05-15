Memphis Grizzlies beat Sacramento Kings (107-106)

May 15, 2021 at 05:53 CEST

Memphis Grizzlies managed to win at home against Sacramento Kings by 107-106 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Sacramento Kings 116-110, so after this result they added a total of six wins in a row, while the visitors suffered an away defeat with Memphis Grizzlies 116-110, completing a three-game losing streak in their last five games. Memphis GrizzliesAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 38 games won out of 71 played. For its part, Sacramento Kings it would be left out of the play-off positions with 31 victories in 71 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 13-2 run during the quarter to finish with a result of 29-25. After this, during the second quarter there was a comeback from the hand of the visiting team players, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 15-2 and had a maximum difference of seven points (42-49) during the quarter , which concluded with a partial result of 24-32. After this, the players accumulated a total of 53-57 points before the break.

In the third quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 26-19 and a 79-76 overall result. Finally, the last quarter again featured the two teams, with alternations on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-30. After all this, the players closed the match email with a result of 107-106 in favor of Memphis Grizzlies.

During the match, they highlighted Justise winslow Y Xavier Tillman for their contributions to the team, after getting 25 points, four assists and 13 rebounds and 16 points, one assist and 10 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Louis king Y Damian Jones, with 27 points, three assists and nine rebounds and 17 points, three assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies you will see the faces with Golden state warriors in the Chase Center, while in the next meeting, Sacramento Kings will face Utah Jazz in the Golden 1 Center. Check the full NBA schedule.