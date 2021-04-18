Memphis Grizzlies beat Milwaukee Bucks (115-128)

04/18/2021 at 05:51 CEST

Memphis Grizzlies managed to win against Milwaukee bucks away by 115-128 in a new NBA round. The locals come from defeating away from home Atlanta Hawks 109-120, while the visitors also won at home against Chicago Bulls by 115-126 and after this result they accumulate a streak of four wins in their last five games. Memphis GrizzliesAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 29 games won out of 55 played. For its part, Milwaukee bucksAfter the game, he manages to stay in Play-off positions with 35 victories in 56 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had several leader changes on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 13-2 run during the quarter and ended with a score of 31-35. Later, in the second quarter the visiting team increased its difference and went on to win by 13 points (47-60) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-34. After this, the players came to rest with a 59-69 in the light.

In the course of the third quarter, the Memphis Grizzlies distanced themselves again in the field, had a maximum difference of 17 points (70-87) until they finished with a partial result of 30-31 and an 89-100 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the players of Memphis Grizzlies they managed to distance themselves again in the electronic, reached a difference of 15 points (111-126) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 26-28. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 115-128 for the visitors.

During the match, Memphis Grizzlies took the victory thanks to 26 points, an assist and four rebounds of Grayson allen and the 21 points, four assists and six rebounds of Dillon brooks. The 28 points, eight assists and 11 rebounds of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds of Khris middleton they were not enough for Milwaukee bucks could win the game.

After winning this match, the next clash of Memphis Grizzlies will be against Denver nuggets in the Ball Arenawhile in the next game, Milwaukee bucks will play against Phoenix suns in the Fiserv Forum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.