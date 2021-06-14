Memphis Depay’s marking against Ukraine

06/13/2021

On 06/14/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Memphis Depay He was one of the Netherlands national team players who were most active against Ukraine (3-2), especially in the first half. He formed an attacking pair with Wout weghorst, Wolfsburg forward, and his were some of the best chances of the match. It was from more to less. Was replaced by Donyell Malen at minute 90 + 1.

The player, who is very close to formalizing his signing for FC Barcelona after confirming the Ronald Koeman continuity, moved to the left and had the first opportunity in minute 2, when a ride ended it with a shot that the Ukraine goalkeeper stopped in two halves.

Depay, very active throughout the time he was on the pitch (90 + 1 minutes), he again starred in a worthwhile action in the 27th minute, when he attended Weghorst, although the goal was quickly anticipated.

Still in the first half, in minute 40, he attended Denzel Dumfries with a tempered ball that the Netherlands left-back, head and from very close, sent out, to the left of George Buschan.

In the second half, in the 55th minute, he again attended a Werghorst but the shot from his line mate, stopped, was stopped by the goalkeeper. From there he fought, he sought to associate with his companions and showed that he is a team player.

Memphis Depay’s numbers against Ukraine:

Minutes: 90 + 1

Goals: 0

Cards: 0

Fouls suffered: 0

Shots: 2 (1 on goal)

Passing precision: 78% (45 of 58)

Pass types: 2 long (7%), 15 medium (54%), 11 short (39%)

Maximum speed: 29.7 km / h