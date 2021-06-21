Memphis Depay vindicates against Macedonia

06/21/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

At a rate more like a friendly than a Euro, Low Countries processed the match against North Macedonia thanks to a goal from Memphis Depay – his first goal since his signing for Barça was confirmed – and two from Wijnaldum, already one of the top scorers of the tournament. No other team has scored more goals than the Netherlands (8).

MAC

HOL

North macedonia

Dimitrievski, Ristosvki, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardhi (Stojanovski, 78 ‘), Ademi (Nikolov, 78’), Trichovski (Churlinov, 56 ‘), Elmas, Trajkovski (Hasani, 67’) and Pandev (c) (Kostadinov , 67 ‘).

Netherlands

Stekelenburg, Dumfries (Berghuis, 45 ‘), De Vrij (Timber, 45’), De Ligt, Blind, Van Aanholt, Wijnaldum (c), De Jong (Gakpo, 78 ‘), Gravenberch, Depay (Weghorst, 65’) and Malen (Promes, 65 ‘).

Goals

0-1, min. 23: Memphis Depay culminates a counterattack from Donyell Malen. 0-2, min. 50: Wijnaldum, past Depay. 0-3, min. 57: Wijnaldum takes advantage of a rebound after a shot from Depay.

Referee

Istvan Kovács (Romania). Yellow card to Ristovski (17 ‘), Musliu (48’), Alioski (65 ‘) and Kostadinov (84’).

Incidents

Match of day 3 of group C of Euro 2020, played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam before 15,900 spectators.

Frank de Boer kept his promise and only made two changes: Gravenberch in midfield, replacing De Roon and Malen in place of Weghorst at the leading edge. Gravenberch neither improved nor worsened De Roon’s performance, but Malen showed that he mixes a lot better in the attack with Memphis and that brings the speed, freshness and depth that Weghorst does not have. The debate in the environment of the ‘oranje’ is still open.

Macedonia dreamed of saying goodbye by scoring their first points in a major international tournament. He did not succeed, but he deserved it: his was the first time, a goal disallowed by Trickovski in the 9th minute by centimeters. And shortly after, Trajkovksi crashed a ball into the post, taking advantage of the passivity of the Dutch defense.

When the ‘oranje’ suffered the most, he found in the backlash the perfect lifeline. The circulation was not flowing, with Wijnaldum and De Jong a little grayer than usual, so the Netherlands found gold in direct play: the play was born with controversy, because Blind seemed to be missing on Pandev on the edge of the Dutch area.

He let the referee follow and Malen, quick as an arrow, looked for Memphis to mount the counterattack. They drew it to perfection: one was unfolded to the band and another, the new Barça striker, he embedded himself between the defenders to finish face, with his left foot, to the right post of Dimitrievski.

Connection with Malen

The Macedonians protested, but the Romanian referee validated the goal. Memphis sought out Malen to thank him for the gift: it is evident that he prefers to play alongside him in attack. More mobility, more freshness, better understanding.

Memphis continued to be the protagonist at the start of the second half. Far from being dosed, it went from less to more. You need to vindicate yourself against a part of the criticism that does not forgive you. So when he assisted Wijnaldum in the second goal (from the baseline, with the necessary pause to wait for the irruption of his partner), he celebrated by asking for calm, smiling in front of his detractors.

Macedonia, a very worthy rival at the Cruyff Arena, did not give up. Stekelenburg worked hard to repel a foul by Enis Bardhi, but the spotlights were aimed at the other goal.

There, Wijnaldum again showed that he has an arrival from the second row like few others. It is no coincidence that he scores so many goals taking advantage of rejections and second plays. He did it again in the 57th minute, after a shot from Depay, who had moved very well to look for the back of the centrals.

This is how Memphis closed its game: one goal, one assist and one participation in the third goal. De Boer replaced him with Weghorst and the audience at the Cruyff Arena applauded him.

Tribute to Pandev

The ovation of the afternoon, however, it was for pandev. Substituted in minute 67, his teammates made him corridor. The game was stopped and the players from the Netherlands also applauded the goodbye of the forward, a football myth in his country, who leaves the team at 37 years old.

There was also a well-deserved standing ovation for Frenkie de Jong, one of the players most loved by the Dutch public. De Jong replaced him in the 78th minute after receiving a blow to the hip without major consequences.