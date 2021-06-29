Memphis Depay speaks out after the elimination of the Netherlands

06/29/2021 at 4:42 PM CEST

Memphis Depay says goodbye to his journey through the European Championship. The Netherlands team, which managed to overcome the group stage with solvency, starred in one of the surprises of the day, falling eliminated in the round of 16 against the Czech Republic. The ‘Oranje’ did not suffer excessively during the first half, but lost face to the game after the expulsion of De Ligt.

After his disappointing passage through the round of 16, Memphis Depay wanted to apologize to his fans through his Twitter account. “It is difficult to describe this great disappointment and be able to accept the elimination. After missing two major tournaments, we were finally able to represent the national team again, but we failed to meet our goal. I apologize to all the fans for being eliminated from the Euro in this way and I understand the disappointment“.

The new signing of Barça has wanted to take advantage of the statement to thank the support that the fans have given them throughout the European Championship. “I would like to thank all those who have supported us: to the fans in the stadium, to the families behind the television and to the people on the streets who offered their support and they created an incredible feeling in the team. ”

Finally, the international for the Netherlands has sent a message of hope to a team that had been absent in the last two major tournaments. “It is never the time to give up. Even if we have failed now, we can learn from it and come back stronger in the future.“.