Memory T cells against SARS-CoV-2 identified in blood and lungs for the first time

05/25/2021 at 12:59 PM CEST

One of the key questions among researchers that could pose a new point in the coronavirus pandemic is how long immunity lasts. The serological tests that many have resorted to to find out if they had passed the disease only give us information about what is called innate immune response. That is, if we have antibodies at that time or not.

These antibodies come a time when, once the infection is over, they disappear. But there is another type of immunity, adaptive, led by T lymphocytes, that develop from our birth to about 25 years and that is specific against each virus. It is an immunity that remains in our body and that prevents new infections by these pathogens.

So know the cellular immune response during SARS-CoV-2 infection it is essential to know how the pandemic will continue to develop. Well, thanks to a study led by the research group on Infectious Diseases of the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute (VHIR) have been determined, for the first time for this virus, that long-term resident memory T cells remain in the lungs of people who have passed the infection that would make it possible to fight against a possible reinfection.

In the acute phase of infection, researchers identified patterns in the response of T lymphocytes in the blood that are associated with the clinical evolution of the patients.

Specific, hospitalized patients had higher levels of the cytokines IFNg and IL-4, while those with milder symptoms had more IL-10.

‘IL-10 is a cytokine that could play an important role in controlling inflammation. If it is accompanied by an antiviral response, IL-10 creates an environment that favors the resolution of the infection without promoting an exaggerated inflammation, which is associated with the severity of COVID-19 “, reasons Dr. Meritxell Genescà, principal investigator of the Infectious Diseases research group of the VHIR.

The most serious patients also have fewer T lymphocytes, since many of these cells die from overstimulation caused by the great inflammation generated by the infection. This death occurs mainly in the cells that produce IL-10, which worsens the person’s situation.

The study was carried out with samples of 46 patients during the first wave of the pandemic: 14 people with symptoms that did not require hospitalization, 20 mild patients that required hospitalization, and 12 seriously hospitalized patients.

Memory cells in the lung: a barrier to prevent reinfections

But not only was immunity detected in the blood, it was also observed that the lymphocytes activated to fight the virus infection have markers that indicate that they will travel from the blood to the lung. For this reason, the persistence of resident T cells in the lung that would serve as memory cells to fight against possible future reinfections was analyzed.

This type of lymphocyte was studied in seven convalescent COVID-19 patients, who had had different clinical evolutions, taking advantage of the need to do biopsies for other causes in these people.

Were found memory T cells in the lung for up to 10 months after your infection, which would indicate that it would be a long-term memory. Thus, in the event of a new SARS-CoV-2 infection, the response against the virus would be localized in the lung.

“The respiratory tract is the entry route for the virus, therefore, these cells would give a much faster and more efficient response, essential to limit its spread and the disease,” adds Dr. Genescà.

Resident memory T cells have previously been described for other viral and bacterial infections in different organs and tissues. In the lung, for example, there are some that target cold or flu viruses, but this is the first time they have been identified for SARS-CoV-2.

Depending on the results, the Dr. María José Buzón, head of the HIV Translational Research line in the Infectious Diseases research group of the VHIR, comments that “to know if a person has an immune memory or not in the event of an infection, analyzing antibodies or blood cells does not give us all the information, since the presence of memory-resident T lymphocytes in the lung is also important.”

Unfortunately this is not possible in general practice, because it requires a biopsy, a very invasive technique. In any case, it is relevant that these cells have been found not only in people who passed the virus severely or very seriously, but also in those who only had mild symptoms.

More knowledge for the generation of future vaccines

Among the results of the study, it also stands out that the type of immune response that develops in patients is related to the protein or proteins that the immune system recognizes from the SARS-CoV-2 when it enters the body.

This could open up the possibilities for future coronavirus vaccines. Now all available vaccines target the S protein of SARS-CoV-2, a key protein for the virus to enter cells.

But the new vaccines could include other parts of the virus, not just the S protein. The authors of the work emphasize that studying the types of immune response and which parts of the virus respond to the different memory profiles generated will help the development of more effective vaccines.

To continue on investigating immunity against SARS-CoV-2Currently, VHIR researchers are conducting studies to analyze the differences between the immune response that occurs in naturally infected patients or in vaccinated people.

The work, led by the VHIR Infectious Diseases group with Judith Grau and Nerea Sánchez as first authors, has had the participation of the Infectious Diseases, Thoracic Surgery, Pathological Anatomy and Microbiology Services of the Vall d ‘University Hospital Hebron, from the Occupational Risk Prevention Unit and the VHIR Diagnostic Immunology research group.