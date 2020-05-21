Memory Struggle: Homage to Two Legends 2000 – Final Judgment

Tribute to Dos Leyendas is one of the largest pay per event of the world wrestling council (CMLL), it began to be held in 1995 in honor of the father of Mexican wrestling Salvador Lutteroth González (QEPD), in 1999 the tribute to the most famous fighter in the history of Mexico «El Santo». Today I will tell you about what was perhaps the largest Tribute to Two Legends in history, with the impressive number of 20,000 attendees, the 2000 edition has the record for the highest attendance in the history of the event.

The first fight starred Ricky Marvin and Aztec blood, Marvin took the victory in the third fall after almost 10 minutes.

The second combat was the 21st century 2000 cyber tournament in which they met: Ultimo Guerrero, Antifaz del Norte, Archangel of Death, Astro Rey Jr, Dr O’Borman Jr, Máscara Mágica, Mr. México, Olímpico, Rencor Latino, Buccaneer King, Safari, Starman, White Tiger, Tony Rivera, Violence and Buzz. In the end, the Last Warrior managed to defeat Olímpico and thus begin his journey to the CMLL star planes.

The third fight was a duel of thirds that pitted the Silver Arm team, Emilio Charles Jr and Mr. Niebla against Los Capos (Apolo Dantés, Cien Caras and Universo 2000). In the end, the Silver Arm covered Los Capos and his team came out with their faces up.

The semifinal fight faced the group made up of Máscara Año 2000, Scorpio Jr and Shocker against El Rayo de Jalisco Jr, Perro Aguayo and Tarzan Boy. In a third hard-fought fall Mask, Lightning and Shocker managed to beat their rivals to take the glory.

The best mask vs mask fight ever: Atlantis vs Villain III

After a great rivalry of several months, Atlantis and Villano III decided to put into play the most valuable thing for a Mexican fighter, his mask. Villano III was a very experienced fighter, he managed to face the best fighters of his time, he traveled the world and raised the name of Mexico, for his part Atlantis already had a 17-year career, some masks won and the love of the technical hobby. Before an Arena Mexico at its maximum capacity both gladiators attended their appointment with fate, the public was completely involved in the fight, the tension could be felt in the air.

The fight was highly technical, both the prince of Atlantis and the “villanisimo” displayed their extensive knowledge of the fight at canvas level, at one point Villain III resorted to his rudeness and broke the mask of Atlantis not without first doing so to bleed. Time continued to elapse, both fighters had their mask dyed red so at the height of the confrontation Atlantis managed to apply their favorite key «Atlantis» (Breaker at the top), capturing that it was well applied was not enough to break Villain III who escaped punishment and when he seemed to be out of danger under the guard for Atlantis to apply his favorite punishment for the second time, this meant the surrender of “The Pink Panther” and the explosion of the jubilant public after witnessing the one that years later would be considered as the best mask vs. mask fight in the history of Mexico.

By David Villegas.

Instagram: @ villecrack_11