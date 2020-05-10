Millions of people around the world look forward to the return of football to television. As many – perhaps more – dream of the moment when they can once again enjoy the feeling of playing a football match. In regulatory fields or improvised courts. Gravel or sand. With goals painted on the wall or marked by stone mounds.

There are cities where street football is part of the daily agenda. The project A field called Medellín collects images and sounds of amateur soccer in the Colombian city, and has become a contemporary memory of soccer that also exists and, like the professional one, has momentarily disappeared with the pandemic.

At the head of this documentary, artistic and social project is the photographer Óscar Cardona (Río Negro, Colombia; 36 years old). With training in communication in audiovisual languages, he always liked soccer, although he was not very good at it. “Since I was little I was attracted to the relationship between football and art. The shapes, the colors… While the other children played, I drew the shields of the teams of the world, which I copied from a magazine of the 1982 World Cup. They asked me for the Barcelona or Ajax shield and reproduced them. And there was no Internet, huh? ”, He explains through a video conference.

A fan of the Independiente de Medellín – “a not-so-winning club” -, he presented himself to a call from the mayor’s office that sought to show, through photographs, the socializing power of football. In August 2019, he began to visit, camera in hand, courts of the 16 communes of the city. The objective: to capture the expression of soccer on the street. On each visit, he took about 500 photos. Then, I selected and edited 20. All in black and white: “It is a look and a posture of fairness and neutrality. Soccer allows us all to be equal. He is neither green nor red, nor a millionaire nor poor. There are two sides, but in community street soccer ties are generated, ”says Óscar Cardona.

“The visit started a few days earlier. There is still violence, so it was important to meet community leaders. Later, he tried to contribute a documentary vision: through dialogue, to know the stories behind the boys and girls or the men and women who play soccer. But not only that, also understand the dynamics that exist around a party ”, he explains.

Cardona’s project has evolved, going from sports and art to social. “Sometimes, as journalists or as artists, we go to a place, we get the information and we don’t come back. In this case, it is not so. The images return to the neighborhoods in the form of an exhibition. And it is very nice to see the reaction of people when they see that they are part of it and that they are valued for what they contribute to it, ”he reflects. It has also gained its reach. From his Instagram account it has become a series for local television. The next step? “Work on social and sustainable projects for when people kick a ball on the street again.”

In one of the photographs you can see two little soccer players holding each other. One is a doorman. The other, forward. They hug each other tightly. They are celebrating a goal. And what a goal. The goalkeeper scored after a goal kick and several boats. It was taken before the onset of the coronavirus crisis. When will street soccer goals be celebrated again?

