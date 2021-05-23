Memory of a feeling

In the 82nd minute of Atlético’s complicated and decisive game against Real Sociedad, the ball entered, after bypassing the entire defense, into Oblak’s goal to convert a threatening 2-1. I decided to live that agony in the silence of television, radio, thinking both about my cardiovascular health and an athletic way of understanding traditional Spanish fatalism.

The memory of this feeling that is Atleti speaks both of triumphal nights and afternoons like today, as of accelerated pulsations, childish tears, vicegoles and unfortunate carambola. The loneliness of a young state lawyer wearing an Atleti shirt on the roads of Madrid on the night of Lisbon, in which I hurried the rest by smoking a solitary cigarette in front of a swamp in the mountains, the gesture of my mother after minute 93 of that final, compendium of what it is to “go up and down from the cloud”, as Joaquín Sabina wrote.

But today we come to celebrate that feeling, without crowds and hubbub on Neptune by the conditions of the fight against the pandemic, but with a heart mottled with courage and happiness. After a year of struggle, in which the rojiblancos rubbed our eyes when we saw a clear advantage in the qualifying table. So much disbelief because the way of being of Atleti goes through agonistic triumphs, suffering, the epic of the last minute.

They will forgive me for coming to write these pages with feelings on the surface. Complex weakness taking into account my condition as mayor for all the people of Madrid, who will surely know how to understand this weakness that has to do with deep-rooted sentiment from the cradle by my own mother.

Madrid has a league champion, in tough competition with the other Madrid that takes root in the soul of a good part of the city. The one that was exemplary in last season’s victory, when this mayor — with the gut heart — traveled to Valdebebas to honor a just champion.

That same exemplarity I ask today of the another soul of the city, containment in the celebration in the face of a pandemic that still conditions us and in the face of which we must not lower our guard, no matter how much happiness accumulates in our minds and hearts.

They will allow me to remember and celebrate that feeling today. Memory of a feeling of courage in the tough and sportsmanship in the mature. Memory and celebration of so many, of those who are and those who are not. Memory, among others legitimately happy, of my mother from heaven, who instilled in me this feeling that today is one of happiness and to which I will always owe the maxim that “never stop believing”.

Believe to see. To see days like today.