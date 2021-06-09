Memories change every time we bring them to mind

What kind of information do you retain in memory and what kind of information is lost over time? These are questions that have produced many hypotheses over the years and now, a team of researchers from the universities of Glasgow (Scotland) and Birmingham (England) offers some answers. His work shows that our memories become less vibrant and detailed over time, and only their essence, the basal element, is preserved. Furthermore, the more we bring a memory to mind, the more it changes.

While memories are not exact copies of the past (remembering is understood to be a highly reconstructive process), experts have suggested that the content of a memory can change each time we bring it to mind, although so far it has been difficult to measure. exactly how our memories differ from original experiences and how they transform over time in laboratory settings. For the new study, The researchers developed a simple computer task that measures how quickly people can recall certain characteristics from visual memories when asked to do so.

Essential memory

In the experiment, participants learned pairs of words and pictures and were then asked to recall different elements of the picture when the word in question was exposed to them. For example, they were asked to expose, as quickly as possible, whether the image was colored or grayscale, a perceptual detail, or whether it showed an animate or inanimate object.

A) Yes, probing the quality of visual memories (with tests carried out immediately after learning and then two days later), showed that participants recalled significant semantic elements more quickly than superficial perceptual details. They observed that the bias towards semantic memory content became significantly stronger over time and with repeated recall.

“Many theories of memory assume that over time, and as people retell their stories, they tend to forget the superficial details, but retain the significant semantic content of an event,” explains Julia Lifano, leader of the work that publishes the journal Nature Communications.