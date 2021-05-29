Memorial Day weekend begins in Miami, Florida, with 7 gunshot wounded



A street in the popular Wynwood neighborhood in Miami, Florida.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

MIAMI, Florida – Seven people were shot and wounded in the touristy Miami neighborhood of Wynwood on Friday night, right at the start of the long Memorial Day weekend that traditionally marks the arrival of thousands of visitors and often violent incidents.

Few minutes before midnight local police came to Wynwood, one of the main fashionable neighborhoods of the city thanks to its art galleries and restaurants of varied gastronomy, after receiving emergency calls in which they were alerted that several shots had been registered.

The seven gunshot wounded were taken to nearby hospitals So far no fatalities have to be reported, and the Police have not reported any arrests or have identified suspects in this incident.

Local authorities had announced the reinforcement of security measures in the face of the arrival of thousands of people this weekend, which for many represents the unofficial start of summer trips in the United States.

110,000 daily passengers during this long weekend

The Miami airport was anticipating about 110,000 daily passengers during this long weekend, which is the highest number since the covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The city of Miami Beach had announced restrictions for Memorial Day weekend, which is celebrated on May 31 and honors its military personnel killed in service, which include, among other measures, limits on the number of people on the beach and controls on access to the city.

Authorities want to avoid chaos like “Spring Break”

The measures are intended to prevent the excesses that occurred last “Spring Break”, spring break and during which dozens of people who did not respect the preventive rules of COVID-19 were arrested and confronted the Police, in addition to seize firearms.

To this is added the experience of previous years, in which hundreds of thousands of young people “took” this Memorial Day weekend the streets of Miami Beach.

Police are always preparing especially for this weekend when thunderous hip-hop music, dancing, and drinking often ended in late-night brawls and altercations.