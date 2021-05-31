Memorial Day: Target open on Memorial Day?

Getty Images Target

It’s Memorial Day in 2021, and as you think about your grocery needs, you might be wondering what Target’s hours are today. Whether you want to visit in person or have your purchases delivered, Target can be a good solution.

All Target stores are open today. Here is the latest information.

Target is open for Memorial Day

Although Target closes on many holidays, the store is open today during its normal Memorial Day hours, a representative confirmed to Heavy.

Target’s opening and closing hours may vary by location and region, although Target’s website notes that most stores close at 10:00 p.m. local time. To view your local store hours, visit the store finder here. A Target representative also shared: “To find a store’s hours, use Target.com’s ‘Find a Store’ feature to select your store and view the store’s hours for the next week.”

If you don’t want to shop at the store, you can still take advantage of curbside services where Target employees will load your trunk for free (if you use the Target app) or delivery services. Same day delivery is available through the app or on Target.com.

Target has several Memorial Day sales listed on their website here if you want to shop. This includes up to a 25% discount on select chairs, outdoor furniture and rugs, bed and bath supplies, rugs, mattresses, window shades, and a 50% discount on select home furnishings.

You can also view Target’s weekly ad here. Although specials may vary by location, Memorial Day specials might include BOGO on some ground beef products, specials on sparkling water, specials on certain brands of ice cream and potato chips, discounts on drinks and food, discounts on select cat and dog supplies and food items, discounts on seasonal bowl designs and more.

Target Offers COVID-19 Vaccines

Target has been working with CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines at its CVS pharmacies in stores. They now accept walk-ins or scheduled appointments at CVS store pharmacies. If you want to make an appointment, you will need to do so through the CVS website.

To find the nearest CVS pharmacy at a Target near you, you can check the locator here.

Target’s website says: “Given the updated CDC guidance, Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face covers in our stores, except where required by local ordinances. The use of face covers is still strongly encouraged for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue to use our highest safety and cleanliness measures, including social distancing, in all of our stores. Target offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS locations in Target for guests and team members. We’re also providing US team members paid hourly time when they get their shots and free Lyft rides, up to $ 15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments. “

The site also notes: “While we continue to operate with capacity limits that adhere to CDC’s social distancing guidelines, it generally does not affect our ability to receive all guests who wish to shop at our stores.”

On Tuesdays, Target still has dedicated shopping time for seniors during the first hour the store is open, and for vulnerable or at-risk guests.

