Memorial Day 2021: phrases to remember the fallen

Getty Images A family watches a historic airplane flyover on Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on May 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

This Monday, May 31, 2021, one of the days of most patriotism among its citizens is celebrated throughout the United States. On this day all those men and women are remembered who, wearing the uniform of the country’s military forces, fought until the last breath of their lives to maintain the sovereignty of the country.

On Memorial Day, many families remember their children, husbands, parents, boyfriends, and relatives. To all the heroes of the country. Visits to tombs, cemeteries and monuments become places of meeting and remembrance for these beings who are no longer there, but who sacrificed themselves with the conviction of obtaining a better country and world. Floral arrangements and flags, each year they dress the last dwellings of these “soldiers” as a synonym for the eternal mourning that relatives and the country will carry in their hearts.

On this sad but sublime day, a phrase of hope and encouragement to reach someone who lost one of these brave men of war, becomes the most significant and special way of letting them know that we thank them because the pain To deliver this exemplary man or woman was the well-being, security and future of all those who today remember them raising a glance and a prayer to heaven.

Here are ten phrases to share on Memorial Day

1. The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example – Benjamin Disraeli.

2. And I am proud to be an American, where at least I know that I am free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who told me – Singer Lee Greenwood.

3. It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived “-George S. Patton.

4. A warrior does not renounce what he loves, but finds love in what he does.-Dan Millman.

5. To be heroic is to be brave enough to die for something.-Criss Jami.

6. We make war so that we can live in peace.-Aristotle.

7. Ancient warriors fought to conquer and defend lands. Today’s warriors are the ones fighting to change their circumstances.- Lifeder.com.

8. Warriors are needed when the weak cannot defend themselves.

9. The greatest honor of man is to be a warrior to defend and protect the rights of all others.- Lifeder.com.

10. A true warrior does not fight because he hates what is in front of him, but fights because he loves what is behind him.

