Memorial Day 2021: Is Walmart open?

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 18: People wearing protective masks shop in a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Will Walmart be open on Memorial Day 2021? If so, what hours is the superstore open?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, but many businesses choose to stay open. If you forgot something you need for your Memorial Day activities, Walmart has you covered.

Walmart generally carries just about every last-minute necessity we can think of, and the superstores are open for Memorial Day 2021.

This time last year, Walmart was operating at reduced hours due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, normal life is starting to resume and the vast majority of Walmart locations across America will be open their regular store hours for Memorial Day 2021. Plus, there’s no longer a global toilet paper shortage!

Memorial Day store hours: Is Walmart open?

If you’re running low on anything, Walmart will be open 6:00 am to 11:00 pm local time in most cases. However, opening times are not fully standardized nationwide, so we recommend calling your local store ahead of time just to make sure.

For future reference, Walmart is typically open for business during all holidays, with the exception of Christmas Day. Stores will also will close early on three occasions:

ThanksgivingChristmas EveNew Year’s Eve

If you find yourself in need of sunscreen, soda, a new t-shirt or cheap beer on Memorial Day, simply head to your nearest Walmart.