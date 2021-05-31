Memorial Day 2021: Is Costco Open Today?

Getty Images Costco

Today is Memorial Day. If you still need your groceries delivered or you need to pick up supplies at a nearby store, is Costco open for Memorial Day in 2021? Unfortunately, you cannot visit Costco today. Memorial Day is one of the holidays that Costco is closed on.

Costco is closed on Memorial Day and many major holidays

Costco is typically closed on major federal holidays, and this includes Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Holidays where Costco warehouse stores are typically closed are New Years Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to vacation with loved ones or take a break from much-needed work.

The store will reopen Tuesday at its regular hours.

To find specific Costco hours near you, use the store locator here.

Costco business centers are also closed on Memorial Day and are listed on the website here. That page notes that business centers (not warehouses) are typically closed on New Years Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

A Costco business center is available to any Costco member and there are 15 locations in the U.S. They have items not found in regular Costco stores and large quantities of some grocery items, including a larger selection of beverages . The website states: “More than 70% of the items in Costco Business Center are different than those carried in a Costco warehouse”

The site’s notes on the holidays, including Memorial Day:

On these holidays, Costco business centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery falls on one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to the high volume of orders expected after a holiday, Business Centers can quickly reach delivery capacity and, under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situations, deliveries may also be delayed, and a Member Services Representative will contact you accordingly. When scheduling the delivery date, take into account upcoming holidays that may delay your order. On all other holidays, we will be OPEN and delivering orders. If there is a scheduled delivery and your business will NOT be open, call Member Services at 1-800-788-9968 to adjust your delivery date. A return fee may apply if we arrive at your business and no one is there to receive the order. If you have any further questions about holiday deliveries, please contact Member Services at 1-800-788-9968. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific time.

Costco to resume normal hours Tuesday

Costco will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day. According to their website, Costco’s warehouse hours vary by location, so check with your local Costco for hours.

Costco stores also continue to offer senior shopping hours for members 60 and older, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. local time, Monday through Friday. These are in effect until further notice. Members with disabilities or immunosuppression can also shop during these hours, and the hours may vary in some locations, so check with your nearest Costco if you have any questions.

