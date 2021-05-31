Memorial Day 2021: Images to Share

Getty Images May 30: Ten-year-old Ryan Cabradilla of Kapolei, HI, watches the 21-gun salute at the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on May 30, 2005 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This Monday, May 31, 2021, in honor of Memorial Day or Memorial Day, thousands of Americans will pay tribute to their soldiers who died in war in the service of the country.

During this day, several cities in the United States will claim this date as the day on which the United States Congress in 1966 declared Waterloo in New York as the place where this holiday was born.

This tribute of mourning and tribute to the heroism of the fallen will make some families approach cemeteries and monuments to leave an offering for their loved one. Others may go around a barbecue or why not, going shopping, taking advantage of the offers offered. The truth is that this day is perfect for us to express to all those who lost a son, a husband, a father, or a friend, through a beautiful image, that we share with them the pain of their loss.

It means that, like them, we remember a hero of the country who gave his life for the well-being of all, and that for that reason they will eternally have from us all the thanks and respect they deserve.

Ten images to share on Memorial Day

