Memorial Day 2021: Home Depot & Lowe’s Open Today?

Are Home Depot and Lowe's open for Memorial Day?

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s open this year for Memorial Day in 2021? If you need to pick up some supplies for a home or garden project that you wanted to do on your day off from work, can you visit any of these stores?

We have good news for those who wanted to pass. Both Lowe’s and Home Depot are open today, so locations near you will operate their normal hours.

Home Depot Opens Today for Memorial Day

Home Depot is open today for Memorial Day. A representative confirmed to Heavy that the stores will be open during their normal hours today, Monday, May 31.

If you are not sure what your regular store hours are, you can find out via the store finder on their home page or here.

A representative for Home Depot shared details about the chain’s Memorial Day specials.

They shared: “All offers are available on HomeDepot.com. You can find Home Depot’s full Memorial Day circular, with DIY project ideas and sales available in store and online, available to view and download here. “

They also shared that there are already great deals for Father’s Day, including the Milwaukee M18 18 Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill / Impact Combo Kit (2 Tools) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag (Original: $ 229; now: $ 199.)

Here are more specific offers for Memorial Day:

– Up to 30% discount on selected furniture

– Up to 25% discount on selected bed and bath linen

– Up to 25% off select wall decor

– Up to 20% discount on outdoor entertainment

– Up to 15% discount on cutlery

According to the Home Depot website, customer service hours are only closed for Christmas, and the stores themselves are only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The website notes: “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Check store hours with your local store before visiting. “

The Home Depot Foundation focuses on improving the lives and homes of US veterans. The Foundation has invested more than $ 375 million in veteran causes since 2011, the website notes. They plan to invest $ 500 million by 2025 and $ 50 million in training. The Foundation also awards Community Impact Grants and has a Veterans Housing Grant Program that provides grants to non-profit organizations for the construction of home rehabilitation for veterans.

Lowe’s opens today for Memorial Day

Lowe’s stores are usually open on Memorial Day. For the hours or contact information for the Lowe’s closest to you, visit here.

Lowe’s offers a number of Memorial Day specials. Although these may vary from store to store, they include special offers on outdoor electrical equipment, grills, patio furniture, lawn and garden care, outdoor pool accessories, holiday decorations, and more. They also have specials on large appliances, American flags, roses, LED lights, and more.

This month, Building Homes for Heroes partnered with Lowe’s to give away homes to veterans and to “help our veterans pursue their life dreams in athletics, education and business,” according to a press release. Lowe’s also partners with USO, AMVETS, Operation FINALLY HOME, and more.

