Memorial Day 2021: Are CVS and Walgreens open?

CVS and Walgreens locations will be open Memorial Day 2021 near you. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens offer special discounts and rebates for the holidays and will be open to anyone who needs to make last minute purchases.

CVS and Walgreens stores do not typically have a set holiday schedule that applies to all of their stores across the chain, so there could be some variation in store hours from store to store.

CVS stores to open on Memorial Day

CVS stores are open on Memorial Day, but hours may vary from store to store. Because of this, it’s best to check before heading to one. And, as always, the pharmacy’s hours may be different than normal retail hours.

To locate a CVS Pharmacy location near you or confirm the hours of operation for a store near you, visit CVS.com/stores.

You can view CVS’s weekly announcement here.

Although special offers may vary by location, CVS will offer quite a few discounts for Memorial Day. This includes earning $ 10 in ExtraBucks rewards for $ 30 spent or $ 15 in ExtraBucks Rewards for $ 45 spent ($ 15 limit per household with one card). There are also specials on select summer season items like coolers and chairs, along with deals on K-cups, Wet-n-Wild beach kits, select Advil products, and certain discounts on some sweet items. There are also BOGO deals on select vitamins and ExtraBucks rewards of $ 5 for $ 20 spent on select brands such as Pampers or other select diaper products. There are also specials on drinks and makeup to choose from.

Don’t forget that you can also schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Walgreens stores will be open on Memorial Day

Walgreens stores tend to be open on Memorial Day, but they don’t have a set holiday hours, so their exact hours may vary from store to store today. Better to check before moving on. As with other retail stores, the pharmacy’s hours may be different than normal retail hours.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out their exact hours on Memorial Day in 2021.

You can view the weekly Walgreens ad here.

Although special offers may vary by location, Walgreens will offer quite a few discounts for Memorial Day (some of which are only available to myWalgreens members). These include specials at Dasani Water and specials on many different brands of soda. There are specials on snacks, chips, sunscreen, select sunglasses, select vitamins with BOGO deals, select skincare products, and deals of the week (while supplies last) for cereal, detergent, cookies and select paper products. Other discounts include select toothpaste products, disinfectant wipes, beverages, crackers, “save cravings” specials, gum, candy and more.

Walgreens also offers COVID-19 vaccines, so don’t forget you can make an appointment for this too. You can schedule a shot at this link, as long as you have a Walgreens account. (If you are in New Hampshire or New Mexico, you will need to use the links for those states on the vaccine scheduler website.)

