Despite the fact that he has had a successful career in terms of quality and triumphs and having played in Europe from 2011 to 2018 in teams such as Ajaccio from France, Malaga and Granada from Spain, in addition to Standard de Liege from Belgium, the Eagles of america and of the Mexican National Team, Guillermo Ochoa He was able to continue his stay in the Old Continent in two of the largest teams in those parts.

Before leaving for France to play for Ajaccio, Ochoa Magaña was able to play for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), however in that 2011, the goalkeeper and seven other players from the Mexican National Team tested positive for drug control for clenbuterol consumption during the Gold Cup, situation that brought down the negotiation with the Parisian club, according to the agent Jorge Berlanga, within the Podcast “From the Var”.

” One day they told me that their time was running out and that the situation was going to change radically, because some Qatari businessmen were going to buy the club, so they were still interested in buying Memo, but when these people entered with money and an ambitious project, we either gave a quick response or (the negotiation was over); They gave us a period of five more days, not only could we not speak to PSG, Memo was still suspended for WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) and FIFA. ”

Some time later and before he returned to Mexico with América, it was said that Paco Memo could play for the Foxes of the Atlas in our country however Another club that caught his eye and was close to signing him was the Naples of Serie A, however the representative Jorge Berlanga explained that the reason why he did not go to the Italian giant, was because of a ” tantrum ” by the president of the Liege Standard.

” I met the President (of Napoli) with Ancelotti, with everyone in Dublin; all done and the President of the Standard crossed and that was a stick; Sometimes I think: how I wish I could go back in time to solve this. That (playing for Napoli) was the crowning achievement for Memo’s career; If I had played at Napoli for two three years, at least we would have met the expectations of this whole adventure in Europe. ” he explained.

