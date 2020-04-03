Memo Aponte returns to Twitter trends for 2 reasons | INSTAGRAM

The famous voice actor Memo Aponte was trending on social networks after a tweet published by a user in which he claimed that people traumatized by Disney are the worst.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Since yesterday it is in trends first for this tweet and then for the simple fact of being a trend, we explain this second.

people traumatized with disney is THE WORST

– rat miada (@paulinemonsterr)

April 2, 2020

The first trend was focused on people who are already of legal age and “continue to be traumatized by Disney”, as users assure that when you are of legal age you should abandon those tastes, something that not everyone agrees on.

You may also be interested: Yanet Garcia with fitted black bikini shows how the quarantine passes

While some defend the idea that age does not matter and that you like Disney, others say that the accusations that have been made to the dubbing actor have derived from these likes, added to his supposed psychological problems.

Confirm if we all said “Now what did this wey” to see Memo Aponte in trends hahaha

– Caleb Yams (@caleb_yams)

April 2, 2020

Well, it should be remembered that the young man has been accused on several occasions of being a stalker and even of abuse of minors, quite serious accusations, of which he already gave an answer on his YouTube channel, although without mentioning the accusation directly.

Read also: Teo González becomes Tao Pai Pai of Dragon Ball and Twitter goes crazy

It is constantly talked about on social networks so it is not strange that trends appear, however, many users turned it to be a trend by mentioning that they hate to see it on trend and that they do not support it.

It is worth mentioning that many of these dynamics are related to Disney, which originally made it a trend, again unleashing the opportunity to accuse it and even to insult it on the part of users.

It is curious that being a trend has led to being a possession on a second occasion.

.