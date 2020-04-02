Memes, worldwide fall of Whatsapp and other networks drives everyone crazy | Instagram

In full contingency and the first day of April, applications like Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram They stopped working and people started going crazy and going into panic, for what they started to do memes about.

The fall of these social networks made Internet users stay for more than 30 minutes without browsing social networks.

All these applications as well as Messenger They stopped working suddenly around the world and of course immediately people they started reporting them like service failures.

The fall began to be reported at approximately 15:00 through twitter and of course the memes they started to come in and created a huge trend for this event.

People noted that messages of text if they were sent and they received, but could not download images, videos, audios or any of the multimedia content, or even see statuses published by the contacts.

The failures were mainly in Europe and South America, but some failures also emerged in Asia and North America.

Starting at 15:50 hours they started to function normally all applications that have an error.

This was certainly something that drove more than one crazyWell, with insulation it is one of the few things that can be done from home without any problem.

Everything seems to indicate that the problem began to arise from the last night but it was not so extensive so it was concluded that the failures are due to unusual high demand in recent weeks because millions of people are more active than ever on their social networks.

He excessive use of the world due to the isolation made applications of video calls how Zoom Y House party, but also many wanted to continue using WhatsApp.

It has been used so much that surprisingly in the first week a increase approximate use in a 62%.

