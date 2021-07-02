in Movies

Memes welcome Kanye West to Oaxaca – El Sol de México

Kanye West is a trend in social networks due to his recent visit to the state of Oaxaca. Reflections on tlayudas, a micheladas stand, hot chocolate, were some situations that the rapper starred in in the imaginary world of the meme.

West came to the country with his four children and was caught on June 30 by staff at the Puerto Escondido International Airport while waiting for his flight back to Los Angeles.

According to the media specialized in entertainment, Hollywoodlife, the West family arrived in Mexico since June 20 and remained on the Oxaqueña coast.

Her ex-partner Kim Kardashian also took a summer vacation in Rome since June 27 accompanied by her best friend Tracy Romulus and her squad of makeup artists, Mario Dedivanovic, Chris Appleton.

Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Memes welcome

The tweeters were given the task of imagining what a visit to the real Oaxaca would have been like, the one that smells like jerky fresh off the embers while it drains the fat and goes straight to the tlayuda.

Stay informed on our Google News channel

Luis Miguel went to the hospital after suffering a heavy fall

The Bucks win without Antetokounmpo and are one win from the Finals