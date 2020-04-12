MEMES, Twitter goes down and Internet users go crazy | Instagram

Twitter’s social network and microblogging service recently presented some flaws and connection problems to what the users went crazy and the memes arrived having been in full quarantine.

Users from various countries started a few hours ago report certain problems to publish their tweets and they had difficulties to open the page on their computers.

Right in the middle of the quarantine was when Twitter began to present some flaws, including suspension and closing of accounts, as well as elimination of publication and difficulties in opening the server in the web version of the network.

So much that they laugh when Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram fall and now Twitter fell. – ‘ (@HGH_AB)

April 12, 2020

Twitter falls, I can not play quiet call of duty because it falls too. I feel bad luck haunts me. – ً (@wxires)

April 11, 2020

Users began reporting the drop earlier today, April 11, mostly in the United States and other countries around the world, including Spain, the United Kingdom, Greece and Mexico, according to the Downdetector website.

Perhaps the reason for the problems that I present was that in these last weeks during the quarantine there is a greater number of people that are connected to the social network.

Twitter is making us messed up .. What do we do if it falls? Where are we going to cry? – Zadyria ❄️ (@zadyriia)

April 11, 2020

Every time I come to be social, Twitter falls, it doesn’t love me !! – Maelyn. (@whenlifxbegan)

April 12, 2020

He 38% of users experienced problems with a iPhone or iPad, while failures in devices whose operating system is Android suppose the 18% of the total.

As expected, the memes they did not wait and immediately began to flood all social networks with them.

Watshap falls every 2 x 3, faceebok steals my account, twitter is more down than Adarii, I read that they are withdrawing 5 G from many countries due to illnesses, and to top it off my camera breaks and I can’t upload my first video on youtube … and everything at 5:25 … pic.twitter.com/Bd0DhXTxyv – FrescoMalibu (@FrescoMalibu)

April 12, 2020

Pandemic, confinement, lousy Internet … And Twitter fails. What else ???? “,” In case we did not have enough, Twitter falls “,” The update that you will do must be good, Twitter, because they have been falling twice in a row, TWO “, were some comments about it.

It is worth mentioning that last week, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook presented great fail for a few hours, also around the world.

Twitter falls more often than my self-esteem – ☁️Yoz☁️ (@ndumdl_)

April 11, 2020

Between the failures They presented was that you could not download multimedia content such as photos, videos, voice audios and even files.

