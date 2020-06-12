The broadcast of Sevilla-Betis on Movistar La Liga 1 with a virtual audience in the stands. (Photo: Movistar).
For the virtual public they are using the graphics of the PC Soccer 5.0. Twenty-four years of progress and development that have been useless. pic.twitter.com/mZcF9vDa5j
– User Arroba (@Mongolear) June 11, 2020
The virtual audience of the game last night between Seville and Betis reminded us a bit of the classic FIFA98.
What good memories that game brings to the most veteran! 😃 pic.twitter.com/Nr7pSfvng8
– CD Badajoz eSports (@CDBeSports) June 12, 2020
All the tools intended to mask the absence of the public (mosaics in the stands, canned sound) are extremely ridiculous.
– Javi Martín (@georgebest_) June 11, 2020
The virtual public thing a little seedy, right? 🤨
– Jorge Ruiz (@jorgeruve) June 11, 2020
