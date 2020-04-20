The singer was one of the participants in the call with which the WHO raised funds for the fight against the coronavirus in the world, but beyond her gesture of solidarity, which attracted attention on social networks, and in various media Spanish speaking, were the mistakes he made during the recital he offered to support the cause.

And although the show was broadcast last Thursday, it was until this weekend that it went viral on networks like Twitter, gaining the attention of media such as Infobae, El Mundo, ABC and La Vanguardia, which they described as “controversial”, “embarrassing” and “shameful” the performance of ‘The Golden Girl’.

Her makeup, the forgetfulness of some of her lyrics during the recital, her exits from the camera frame at various times, among others, were some of the details that those media highlighted in the live broadcast.

Even some, like Infobae or Bío Bío (Chile), expressed their surprise at the greeting that Rubio sent to the also singer Thalía, “for years his” rival “in the Mexican music industry.”

To make matters worse, on social networks, some users wondered if the interpreter of ‘The last goodbye’ got drug during that live broadcast, for a moment, especially, in which the artist leaves the frame of the camera.

For all these situations, the memes did not wait and Twitter was flooded with dozens of them during Sunday night, where the name of Paulina Rubio became the number 1 trend in Colombia.

Meanwhile, and to remove criticism, the singer herself published this Sunday, on her Instagram account, a video in which she mocks her much-talked-about performance.

These are some of the memes left by Paulina Rubio’s show:

