The singer was one of the participants in the call with which the WHO raised funds for the fight against the coronavirus in the world, but beyond her gesture of solidarity, which attracted attention on social networks, and in various media Spanish speaking, were the mistakes he made during the recital he offered to support the cause.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

And although the show was broadcast last Thursday, it was until this weekend that it went viral on networks like Twitter, gaining the attention of media such as Infobae, El Mundo, ABC and La Vanguardia, which they described as “controversial”, “embarrassing” and “shameful” the performance of ‘The Golden Girl’.

Her makeup, the forgetfulness of some of her lyrics during the recital, her exits from the camera frame at various times, among others, were some of the details that those media highlighted in the live broadcast.

“Paulina Rubio”:

For excerpts from the live show that starred pic.twitter.com / TJP0X1lGuk – Why is it trending? (@porquetendencia) April 19, 2020

Even some, like Infobae or Bío Bío (Chile), expressed their surprise at the greeting that Rubio sent to the also singer Thalía, “for years his” rival “in the Mexican music industry.”

To make matters worse, on social networks, some users wondered if the interpreter of ‘The last goodbye’ got drug during that live broadcast, for a moment, especially, in which the artist leaves the frame of the camera.

Sad to know that Paulina Rubio is trending because a streak was snorted live.

Total decline, that is how many artists end their careers and even their lives. – Fernán Martinez (@FernanMartinez) April 20, 2020

For all these situations, the memes did not wait and Twitter was flooded with dozens of them during Sunday night, where the name of Paulina Rubio became the number 1 trend in Colombia.

Meanwhile, and to remove criticism, the singer herself published this Sunday, on her Instagram account, a video in which she mocks her much-talked-about performance.

These are some of the memes left by Paulina Rubio’s show:

Paulina Rubio has tested negative for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/5TwwUOyCY8 – Paulosky (@loskysound) April 19, 2020

Go to sleep now or Paulina Rubio will appear in quarantine pic.twitter.com/jTdHB8s1NM – Alix Skywalker (@ alix_alix891223) April 20, 2020

Oops Paulina Rubio … You are very #ENGALOCHADA pic.twitter.com/XkZKbkPkGk – MundoPopGeek (@mundopopgeek) April 20, 2020

Paulina Rubio, what happened to you? pic.twitter.com/BvwSTmpw5d – The girl next door (@Ne_ereaa) April 19, 2020

Paulina Rubio does a live … pic.twitter.com/asw260K7cQ – AlfieXeneise 🇸🇪 (@ Alfie_1972) April 19, 2020

I have seen the live of Paulina Rubio and I have decided to increase the height of the wall. – Donald Trump 🇺🇸 ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@magnateUSA) April 19, 2020

Look no further for yeast to make bread. Paulina Rubio has it all pic.twitter.com/TBZiB8eLoO – Manu Riquelme (@Dobleuretra) April 19, 2020

Don’t think badly, the white powder of the 70’s to which Paulina Rubio is addicted is sugar pic.twitter.com/MeDumGP3si – Yogurt in Quarantine (@ Supertramp9713) April 19, 2020

I don’t know when Paulina Rubio became Darks. pic.twitter.com/cmdGH0YOHM – Santiago Realpe (@srealpe) April 19, 2020

Paulina Rubio has tested positive but not what you think pic.twitter.com/2ly1vJqVZM – Los Meconios (@LosMeconios) April 19, 2020

.