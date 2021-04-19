Memes and laughter for the creation of the Super League: “Champions League Final 2024, Levante

The arrival of the Superliga in the lives of football fans has received a lot of criticism, analysis, and of course memes and humor.

Many fans used the networks to make fun of the new project that head 12 of the main European teams (except the French and the Germans), between the fear that this is going to be the end of football as it is known now and those who, on the contrary, see it as great news.

Some of the users already dream of seeing a Champions League final between the Aston Villa and Levante, or they joke with what the teams are going to be called in case of a possible sanction. Of course, Florentino Pérez He is one of the main focuses of the assemblies, since he will be the ‘Super President’ from now on.

2024 UEFA Champions League final Levante vs Aston Villa # SuperLeague #Superliga pic.twitter.com/w5v1hd3cUr – José Neri (@ Thecuy22) April 19, 2021

We in 20 years when our children tell us about the European Super League: pic.twitter.com/SlaSROkICj – Santiago 🇵🇾 (@Santiicreton) April 19, 2021

The European Super League is created *

Final of the Champions 2025: pic.twitter.com/GmpgG0H9Av – Piero Inostroza Filippini (@PieroIF) April 19, 2021

FIFA: Arsenal, you can’t play the Champions League because you play the Super League

Noo, I’m not Arsenal, my name is North London pic.twitter.com/aYN010QAYU – ESTAROSSA (@estarossawtf) April 19, 2021

I in 2050 explaining to my son why Alcoyano has 20 champions and Real Madrid 13: #SuperLeague #Superliga

pic.twitter.com/YdZ3D3Hf3n – JR7 (@EstengerJr) April 19, 2021

The PSG tomorrow to be declared Champion of the Champions 😂 # SuperLeague #SuperLiga pic.twitter.com/zw2UzVQIxb – Gera (@gerar_carranza) April 19, 2021

FIFA: Juventus will not be able to play the Champions League because you will play the super league -Noo, I’m not Juventus, my name is Piemonte Calcio #Superliga #Fifa #Uefa pic.twitter.com/lBA2CXnpPa – Rafael Røcha 👁33 (@ rafa_pr13) April 19, 2021

Can someone confirm if this image is real after the super league has been announced pic.twitter.com/mvmW9kXmux – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) April 18, 2021

Champions League semifinals 2023/2024. Albacete-Leeds

Boavista-Huesca – Jorge (@quillobarrios) April 18, 2021

The official sponsor should be Marvel. – Carba (@MariaCarbajo) April 18, 2021

L’équipe de France l’année prochaine … # SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/Fjvm6K1b1K – niquelamereaperez (@RIPCHAMPIONS) April 19, 2021

PSG in the Champions League next year. pic.twitter.com/jcfQdjITqj – RealEspartaβ (@RealEspartaB) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile… 🤑 pic.twitter.com/PEjgkpzqtB – B / R Football (@brfootball) April 18, 2021

Madrid advancing like a buffalo from Preferential. The Fortnight will be like this https://t.co/TIFj4KQRGI – David Sánchez de Castro (@SanchezdeCastro) April 18, 2021

The really attractive Super League. pic.twitter.com/eZQGzZwS9W – Lartaun de Azumendi (@sietecallero) April 18, 2021

Florentine: “Founding clubs …. pic.twitter.com/5IAuPQd5oT – Tony Brown (@ Petrelli86) April 18, 2021

Well, that’s what that Super League looks like. pic.twitter.com/tcZ79oedIj – SOLOFÚTBOLMEMES⚽ (@SoloFutbolMemes) April 19, 2021

The Superliga hashtag on twitter is pure gold to find a more casual analysis of this controversial tournament.