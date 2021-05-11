‘Memeing’ or the determination of the right to mark the agenda

‘It’s just a meme’ campaign (Photo: ‘It’s just a meme’ campaign)

“May 2, 2021. You go on Instagram and there it is. Another Ayuso meme that you are going to share ”. It doesn’t matter what the context or the controversy is this time: it’s humor. And in these times, a bit of banality to avoid the climate of tension in which we live is good for anyone. But … is it just a meme? It is the question asked by more than 30 critical content creators, responsible for some of the most popular accounts on Instagram and which, during the 4-M election campaign, they decided to shape through an initiative on social networks. Its objective: to make visible a conscious behavior that ends up setting the political agenda and “stop feeding the propaganda machine.”

“We work mainly with memes, but we use that medium to talk about somewhat more complex issues within politics or feminism,” Álvaro López Pajares, one of the participants, explains to El HuffPost. “In the end, certain accounts that have shared the same space for years have developed ties of friendship and collaboration, and from that position we decided to launch this campaign on an issue on which we all agreed,” he adds.

For all of them, since Isabel Diaz Ayuso broke into Madrid politics with her particular style of communication, the “memeization” of her image has become an everyday thing. From Twitter to Facebook: her continuous outings, gestures and interventions have made her a protagonist in the capital and abroad, even reaching international covers.

“Almost burlesque media characters”

The end is clear and seen that it works. The permanent controversy has earned the regional president a majority to …

