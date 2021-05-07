Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) in ROI

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is having an impressive second quarter after the token surged by more than 700% over the past month.

However, the token is now ahead of Bitcoin when it comes to historical investment performance. This means that those who would invest in Dogecoin from the start would have earned more than those who invested the same amount in Bitcoin (BTC) when it was launched.

Dogecoin has outperformed Bitcoin in ROI

According to CoinGecko’s data aggregator and analytics, Bitcoin has had an ROI of 83.811% from its record low (ATL) price of $ 67.81 in July 2013. On the other hand, Dogecoin has had a staggering RIO of 569.873% since its ATL of $ 0.0000869 in May 2015.

And when comparing the annual ROI data between the two tokens, those who invested in Dogecoin will also perform better. If an investment had been made in both tokens last year, DOGE would have returned 22.412%, while Bitcoin would have returned 521%.

Analysts are surprised by the incredible returns that DOGE is providing to its investors. What is more surprising is the fact that the meme coin that was started only as a joke is performing much better than Bitcoin and many cryptocurrencies with strong projects behind them.

Upward price movement influenced by Elon Musk

DOGE has increased in value by more than 100% in the past week. This comes as one of its strong influencers, Elon Musk, prepares to host Saturday Night Live. DOGE was trading at $ 0.70 on Tuesday, before consolidating at $ 0.56.

Elon Musk’s influence on the rise of the token cannot be overlooked, as his upward movement coincided with his increased activities and tweets around the cryptocurrency.