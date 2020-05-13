The most powerful heroes in the Justice League are turning against each other, even Superman is very resentful.

The Coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the entire comic book industry, but this week DC Comics has returned and things are getting much worse for the League of Justice. The comic Justice League # 44 marks the beginning of a new story of Robert Venditti and Xermanico, beginning with the great team of heroes in Antarctica, summoned by Aquaman. The monsters of Tartarus have been unleashed, and they want revenge on Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

Although the League of Justice he does not know, all this was designed by The Specter. He is a cosmic entity, the physical embodiment of God’s wrath on Earth, and it seems that he has devised a dangerous plan that threatens the entire planet. Tartarus was the first step in the plan and drew the heroes to Antarctica, just as they wished.

It is that moment when the members of the Justice League confronts each other as all their hidden frustrations come to the surface. “Everyone is resentful of someone,” observes The Specter. “An adversary. A colleague. Even a friend. But harboring such resentment and burying it deeply makes it dangerous. “

These are the conflicts between them:

This is how every member of The Justice League comes to the surface. The resentment of Batman focuses on Superman. The Dark Knight is angered by the fact that the Man of Steel revealed his secret identity to the world at a press conference, without passing the consequences for him. The wrath of Green Lantern John Stewart is directed at Batman, who has frequently undermined his leadership. John may have led the entire Green Lantern Corps, but he is annoyed by the fact that Batman will always consider himself superior. Aquaman He is fed up with being judged by Wonder Woman, reflecting the ancient enmity between the Amazons and the Atlanteans. AND Wonder woman she is fed up with being the only woman on a team flooded with testosterone. Finally, most chilling of all, Superman’s buried pride surfaces: “I always take care of you guys.”

The Ghost can now unleash his wrath on Earth, as members of the Justice League are too busy fighting each other. The next issues of Justice League will be exciting.