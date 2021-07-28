Members of the Hoy Program do not have a good relationship, they assure | Instagram

Alex Kaffie did it again! The Villain of the Shows once again gave details of the Hoy Program and more specifically of what his new reality show is, The Chiquillos in Today. According to the journalist, some of its members do not like each other at all.

Kaffie indicated that they are nothing more and nothing less than the judges, who would have character incompatibility problems even if it seems the opposite on the screen and even, Andrea Legarreta, the host of Hoy, has shared a photograph of the three of the most smiling.

The Villain of the Spectacles indicated that apparently in the team of judges made up of Andrea Legarreta Martínez, Carlos Espejel and Mariana Ochoa are two against one, since neither the wife of Érik Rubín, nor the singer would tolerate the comedian.

Currently, Los Chiquillos en Hoy is attracting the audience enormously, the reality show that just started last Monday, July 26, has given a lot to talk about in such a short time. The contest has children as participants, who must show their talents on stage.

According to what was shared, the children will show their talent, it can be in singing, dancing, imitation or others and with this they will be invited by the godparents to be part of their team and they will select which team they will belong to.

Those who are acting as godparents and have the obligation to motivate and maximize the talents of children are Paul Stanley, Mariana Echeverría, Lambda García and Andrea Escalona.

Today’s host, Paul Stanley, has already made the protagonist of various notes for having made a child cry, since he did not want to be part of his team, but to stay with mother, Paco Stanley’s son had no choice but to confess that he also wanted to go with his mother.