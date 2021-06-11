Members of the ANUEE march; cause damage in the downtown area

MEXICO CITY.- Members of the National Assembly of Electric Power Users (ANUEE) held a march this Friday morning from the Federal Electricity Commission building located on Avenida de los Insurgentes at the intersection with Paseo de la Reforma towards the Palace National.

The protesters demand from the government a solution to the SME labor dispute and the demands of the ANUEE, for the recognition of electricity as a human right, the establishment of a fair social tariff and the cancellation of debts.

The protesters who are established on the side of the Corregidora street will carry out a new mobilization towards the Ministry of the Interior, so it is expected that the streets of San Pablo, José María Izazaga and Bucareli will be affected.

