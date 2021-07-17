Members of ‘Pueblos Unidos’ roam armed in Pátzcuaro

PÁTZCUARO, Michoacán

One step away from Morelia, in the streets of Pátzcuaro, in broad daylight they appeared armed men in vans, who are allegedly members of the group calling itself ‘Pueblos Unidos’, made up of inhabitants of the municipalities of Salvador Escalante, Ario de Rosales, Taretan and Nuevo Hurecho.

Videos and photos circulating on social networks They show the incursion of several vehicles with people carrying firearms and bulletproof vests, facts reported by the residents to the municipal police, who remained sheltered in their barracks.

At least 40 trucks are seen by the inhabitants of Pátzcuaro, who say that some of the vehicles show the ‘Pueblos Unidos’ logo on the sides.

Hours after the report, the Secretary of Michoacán Public Safety it deployed an operation, “in order to attend to the incident, which until now has not been confirmed. In this area, the pertinent tasks are carried out to preserve the safety of the citizenry and avoid acts constituting a crime, ”the agency announced on its social networks.

The A group of ‘Pueblos Unidos’ emerged in early June aimed at ending the ‘Viagras’ cartel and to end extortion in the four municipalities, already guarded by more than 3,000 armed and organized civilians.

* brc