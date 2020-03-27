Members of Morat could be infected with Coronavirus | Instagram

More and more celebrities have been claiming that they have been infected with coronavirus as one of the members of the Morat gang, so it is believed that the other members they could be infected.

Juan Pablo Villamil He is known to be infected at the moment, however, through a publication on his Twitter account, the group revealed other interesting data.

It is well known that if a person who is a carrier of the virus has contact with a healthy person and has been touching body fluids, eyes, nose or mouth and later touches another person the virus is likely to be transmitted.

“We have been together for fifteen days. We probably all have it. We entered a mandatory quarantine. We are fine. Mild symptoms. We love them very much. More info on Instagram,” the group’s official Twitter post.

The grouping was in Madrid Spain performing some concerts when it was not yet known that the disease was as serious and that it would become a pandemic as it is today.

Fifteen days ago they returned to Bogota, a city in which sanitary measures were already being taken for people who had traveled to the European continent.

The four members of the gang have been isolated together since that date and Villamil began to have mild symptoms of COVID-19:

“I felt certain symptoms, I called to get tested, today I had the results and I have coronaviruses. To live together, we must act as if the four of us had coronaviruses,” said Juan Pablo on Instagram.

The other members will be reviewed in the following days hoping that they have not been infected and if so we hope for their speedy recovery.

The group was enjoying success after the tour closure From their second album and the Colombian band Morat is already working on their new music and what will be their next project.

Spoiler alert: Villa has coronavirus. We have been together for fifteen days. We probably all have it. We enter mandatory quarantine. We are fine. Mild symptoms. We love you. More info on Instagram.

– Morat (@MoratBanda)

March 27, 2020













